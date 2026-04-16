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PeopleUK & IrelandWest MidlandsOfficeCorporate

JLL bolsters Midlands team with double hire

16 Apr 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Richard Williams and Andy Riach join as directors within firm's office agency team

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