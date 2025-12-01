AustraliaAPACContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingPeopleUK & Ireland
1 Dec 2025 | 15:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland
Brad Greenway to lead adviser's APAC and EMEA finance teams
Singaporean investor warms up £100m west London office sale
Why Britain needs a real sovereign wealth fund
Caisson iO hires managing director for growth push
GPA confirms closure of another London office
Q+A: Fiera – “We want to access Spain’s real estate equity market with Packaged Living”
JLL debt big-hitter expands remit to Asia Pacific
Green light for £21m Edinburgh Capital House hotel plans
European retail rents show strongest growth worldwide
TR Property posts double-digit NAV return
Ares launches global logistics real estate brand
Revered Threadneedle fund manager James Rigg dies
Newmark makes seven hires from CBRE and JLL
JPMorgan Chase chooses Canary Wharf for new HQ
Canadian giant seeks partner for £1bn London logistics JV
AI giant triples London office space with 100,000 sq ft HQ move
TPG Angelo Gordon floats £145m Marylebone sale
Canadian giant nears £250m self-storage debut
Shah on property: five reasons not to leave Britain
Tritax raises £200m+ for London logistics fund
Ex-GLP executives launch new logistics business