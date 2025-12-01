Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

AustraliaAPACContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingPeopleUK & Ireland

JLL debt big-hitter expands remit to Asia Pacific

1 Dec 2025 | 15:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Brad Greenway to lead adviser's APAC and EMEA finance teams

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Groupshot, Person, People

Newmark makes seven hires from CBRE and JLL

1 Dec 2025
Read
Road, Architecture, Building

Phoenix Spree secures €255m refinancing

28 Nov 2025
Read
Person, Architecture, Building

Canadian giant nears £250m self-storage debut

26 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Investors line up for €77m German cash-and-carry portfolio

26 Nov 2025
Read