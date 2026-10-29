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CorporateUK & IrelandRetailLeasingM&A

JLL grows brick-and-mortar platform with KLM acquisition

29 Oct 2026 | 14:56 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Consolidated team to provide unified leasing, asset management and investment advisory

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