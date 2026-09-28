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PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanySelf-storageUK & Ireland

JLL head of self-storage EMEA capital markets to join expanding outfit

28 Sep 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Robin Marriott

Spacegenie has €250m of firepower with plans to expand across Europe

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