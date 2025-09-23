Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateMiddle EastUK & Ireland

JLL hires EMEA growth and innovation lead 

23 Sep 2025 | 12:25 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Ex-Deloitte partner Russell McMillan takes newly created position 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Adult, Male, Man

The rise and rise of James Murray

18 Sep 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Former Apollo adviser joins Dot Group as finance chief

16 Sep 2025
Read

Deloitte Ireland hires managing director for real estate M&A

16 Sep 2025
Read
Adult, Male, Man

Bywater strengthens team with double director hire

11 Sep 2025
Read