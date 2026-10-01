JLL hires former Meta exec to lead EMEA divisions

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1 Oct 2026 | 13:57 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Sarah Pollard rejoins firm, bringing global real estate experience
Levy Real Estate hires office leasing partner
Norges lands €220m Irish deal as it ramps up living investments
Blue Shield backs £100m London office conversion
British Land locks in £400m joint venture with supermarket giant
Landsec raises £500m for Metrocentre acquisition
Speculative logistics schemes grow to 11.6m sq ft
Salboy enters BTR market with 2,000-home platform launch
Expo Real 2026: why infra is crashing the real estate party
Why European listed real estate needs to think outside the box
Sentinel swallows Hearthstone to boost UK living platform
Art Capital sketches out growth plan with high-profile dealmaker hire
Pembroke sets sights on more residential deals
Redevco and sovereign wealth fund team up for €500m IOS push
GPE in talks over £440m London office sale
JLL hires Oaktree star for EMEA debt role
Developer plans twin resi towers in Hackney
Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion
CLS Holdings’ chair Lennart Sten to step down ahead of schedule
Hines and Schroders snap up £105m of retail parks
Microsoft eyes King’s Cross for 200,000 sq ft London hub