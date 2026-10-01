NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleAlternativesContinental EuropeData centresFinancingFranceGermanyMiddle EastUK & Ireland

JLL hires former Meta exec to lead EMEA divisions

1 Oct 2026 | 13:57 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Sarah Pollard rejoins firm, bringing global real estate experience

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Happy, Head

CBRE IM hires CTP exec for EMEA logistics customer relationship role

1 Oct 2026
Read

JLL hires Oaktree star for EMEA debt role

24 Sep 2026
Read

JLL promotes Gemma Kendall to UK and EMEA living division head

15 Sep 2026
Read

Dot Group hires Ronen Journo to lead Yugo in Europe

9 Sep 2026
Read