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PeopleCorporateHotels & LeisureInvestmentIrelandLeasingUK & Ireland

JLL Ireland names new CEO and capital markets head

22 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Firm makes senior appointments, with John Moran transitioning to chairman after 17 years at the helm of the business

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