NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleUK & IrelandCorporateInvestment

JLL names head of international capital for UK capital markets

16 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Alistair Meadows has been with firm since 2010

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

JLL bolsters Midlands team with double hire

16 Apr 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Aberdeen’s former lending chief lands new role

16 Apr 2026
Read

Hollis adds director to industrial and logistics team

15 Apr 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Avison Young names new head of national capital markets

7 Apr 2026
Read