Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyOffice

JLL names head of office investment for Frankfurt

12 Aug 2025 | 07:28 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Bastian Lindenstruth succeeds Stephan Leimbach

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

CBRE Frankfurt head of investment departs

3 Jul 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

CBRE Germany poaches Stephan Leimbach from JLL

5 May 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

JLL names office investment lead for North Rhine-Westphalia

12 Feb 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

JLL names Berlin office investment lead

1 Aug 2024
Read