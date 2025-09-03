Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCorporateEast MidlandsUK & IrelandWest Midlands

JLL names new head of Midlands

3 Sep 2025 | 14:01 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Rachel Leung will take over the role from Stuart Smith

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

RCP Finance appoints Caleb Stewart as principal

3 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Walker & Dunlop adds director to EMEA capital markets team

3 Sep 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Network Rail appoints group property director to lead Platform4

3 Sep 2025
Read

Fine Grain Property recruits commercial director

2 Sep 2025
Read