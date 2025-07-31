Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermany

JLL Germany names new chief of 140-strong project division

31 Jul 2025 | 07:42 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Daniel Bey follows Dunja Nigrin

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

High Rise, City, Urban

DWS reassigns landlord rep mandate for German office portfolio

22 Jul 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

JLL appoints new Munich office head

9 Jul 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

JLL appoints North German industrial lead

8 Jul 2025
Read

CBRE's German resi investment crew jumps ship

10 Jul 2025
Read