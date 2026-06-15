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LeasingDevelopmentESGLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

JLL picks Fitzrovia office for London expansion

15 Jun 2026 | 12:19 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Firm takes around 14,000 sq ft at RLAM's 1 Newman Street

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