6 Nov 2025 | 07:31 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Firm reports sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth
Kennedy Wilson receives take-private proposal
Dominus brings in big-hitters to support hotel and student growth
A new dawn for Scottish build-to-rent
Retirement operators pivot to income as sector consolidates
Five questions for Whitbread’s property chief Mark Anderson
Workspace agrees Shoreditch office letting
Tritax prices £300m bond
Five questions for Aareal’s Christof Winkelmann on data centre financing
Cerberus targets $3bn for opportunistic real estate fund
JLL posts $7bn revenue in third quarter
British Land bags £27m Bournemouth retail park
George Lucas snaps up £40m London mansion
Last orders as Diageo’s Glasgow HQ hits the market
Shaken, not stirred: £250m Project Spectre sale launches
Three luxury London care homes fall into receivership
Go ahead? £250m Waterloo bus depot sale to be explored
Cortland winds down UK operations
Q+A: CPP Investments’ van Oosterom – “The lines between sectors are blurring”
Shah on property: Malaysians’ curious plan to take off from Battersea
LondonMetric takes new approach with Schroder REIT stake