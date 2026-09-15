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PeopleCorporateInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

JLL promotes Gemma Kendall to UK and EMEA living division head

15 Sep 2026 | 07:41 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Kendall previously led firm's EMEA living investment business

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