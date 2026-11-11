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LondonUK & IrelandOfficePeople

JLL recruits London tenant rep head from Cushman

11 Nov 2026 | 12:10 | London | by James Buckley

One of London occupier market’s biggest dealmakers moves after 27-year tenure

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