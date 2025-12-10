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PeopleCorporateResidentialUK & Ireland

JLL stalwart Richard Petty to retire

10 Dec 2025 | 11:23 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Lauren Hunt to take over as UK head of residential valuation

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