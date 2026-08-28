JLL's Bowen on why Middle Eastern capital is pivoting back to Europe

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28 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott
All 14 cross-border asset transactions recorded in June by Gulf investors were in Europe
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