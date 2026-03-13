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FinancingContinental EuropeNordicsResidentialSweden

JM secures €390m syndicated credit facility

13 Mar 2026 | 07:26 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Swedish housing developer to refinance existing loans

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