JM sells €103m Swedish resi projects

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7 May 2026 | 07:43 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Three schemes comprise 304 apartments
Quadrant signs trio to refurbished City office
Vivienne King joins Davitt Jones Bould as vice president
The death of the rate-cut narrative is good news for real estate
Orchard Street sells £60m park to US investor
Student hangover: sore heads or recovery in the second half?
Ardmore proposes CVA to rescue remaining property businesses
Vita banks £13m loan for Birmingham mixed-use project
CLS earnings slump in first half
Council seeks partner for £90m town centre regeneration
You can’t contract away uncertainty – the role of developers needs to change
Mike Ashley frontrunner for City of London estate
New finance locked in for £800m London build-to-rent trophy
Blackstone’s logistics disposal run surpasses €4.3bn as liquidity returns
Hong Kong investor lands £160m West End sale
Fiera aims to build £1bn single-family portfolio with new fund
Administrators appointed for Trammell Crow logistics scheme
Joint venture partners explore sale of £175m Leeds office campus
Surrey council’s property company sells £40m+ warehouse
Border to Coast completes £400m single-family housing deal
Redevco plans €500m+ European retail park spree with latest evergreen fund