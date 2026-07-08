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FinancingIrelandUK & IrelandHotels & LeisureDevelopmentInvestment

JMK Group secures €21m loan for Cork hotel scheme

8 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Funding from Maslow Capital will back the delivery of a 103-bed extended-stay Hilton hotel

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