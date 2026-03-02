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OpinionPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

John Lewis' BTR departure should alarm anyone who cares about housing supply

2 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jamie Ratcliff

The team did everything right – so what stalled progress?

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