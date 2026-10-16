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Hotels & LeisureUK & IrelandWalesCorporateDistress

John Lewis markets Welsh staff hotel

16 Oct 2026 | 08:11 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Bala Lake Hotel to remain fully operational during the sales process

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