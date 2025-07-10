Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentRetailSouth EastUK & Ireland

John Lewis Partnership revises Reading build-to-rent plans

10 Jul 2025 | 15:59 | London | by May Agaran

Number of homes reduced from 215 to 170

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Rayner backs plans for Oxford Street pedestrianisation

17 Jun 2025
Read
City, Road, Street

What does the Waitrose West Ealing appeal mean for London development?

13 Jun 2025
Read

Harworth Group submits plans for 900 Wrexham homes

4 Jun 2025
Read
City, Road, Street

Approval for John Lewis Partnership's West Ealing built-to-rent plans

28 May 2025
Read