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CorporateUK & IrelandResidentialRetail

John Lewis takes £22m hit on build-to-rent exit

9 Apr 2026 | 07:07 | London | by May Agaran

Write-off made in development of 1,000 homes in Ealing, Bromley and Reading sites

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