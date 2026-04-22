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ResidentialContinental EuropeNordicsSwedenCorporateDevelopmentInvestment

John Mattson and Besqab form joint venture

22 Apr 2026 | 07:38 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Pair to develop two Stockholm residential projects

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