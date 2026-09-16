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ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingInvestmentRegenerationScotlandSingle-family rentalUK & Ireland

Joint venture created for £105m Edinburgh resi scheme

16 Sep 2026 | 12:25 | London | by May Agaran

Scottish National Investment Bank, Hunter REIM and Ediston Real Estate to bring forward Little France project

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