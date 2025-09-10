Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

DistressGermanyOfficeResidentialRetail

Joint venture in talks for €400m Munich Signa project

10 Sep 2025 | 14:32 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Exclusive negotiations under way for 22,000 sq m construction site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

€100m Signa Munich construction site officially for sale

9 Jul 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

€50m+ Munich office on the block

16 Apr 2025
Read
City, Urban, Person

Pharma giant signs 4,800 sq m Munich lease

5 Feb 2025
Read

Signa's largest German project files for insolvency

19 Jan 2024
Read