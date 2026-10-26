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LogisticsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastInvestment

Joint venture launches prime North East logistics hub for sale

26 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Asset comes with 25-year lease in place

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