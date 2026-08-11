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OfficeUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Joint venture partners explore sale of £175m Leeds office campus

11 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Savills and Eastdil Secured Savills handling sale of high-profile estate

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