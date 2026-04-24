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ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyDevelopmentInvestment

Joint venture plans 1,000 homes near Berlin

24 Apr 2026 | 15:41 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Apartments are the first collaboration between Readcrest and KFK

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