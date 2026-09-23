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LogisticsDevelopmentESGInvestmentPlanningPolicy & RegulationSustainabilityUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Joint venture plans 660,000 sq ft Wolverhampton industrial project

23 Sep 2026 | 12:26 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Partners Stoford and Midland Land Portfolio will deliver Stoford Park i54

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