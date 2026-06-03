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RegenerationDevelopmentEast of EnglandInvestmentOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Joint venture seals deal for 10,000-home Cambridge development site

3 Jun 2026 | 15:45 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Marshall Group offloads Cambridge airport redevelopment site to Hill Group and Homes England

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