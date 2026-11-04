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ResidentialUK & IrelandAlternativesHealthcareInvestment

Joint venture snaps up £615m Runwood care home portfolio

4 Nov 2026 | 12:26 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Acquisition adds 55 facilities to Omega and Foundation Partners' Evera Living platform

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