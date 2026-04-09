NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialSouth EastUK & Ireland

Joint venture teams up to build 8,500 Hertfordshire homes

9 Apr 2026 | 07:40 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Places for People and Barratt Redrow will build six villages to the north of Gilston

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Homes England and Liverpool City Region join forces to fast-track housing and regeneration

2 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Why Manchester's pro-development stance is a blueprint for Burnham

16 Jul 2026
Read

Lloyds Living grows portfolio to 9,000 homes

16 Jul 2026
Read

Joint venture seals deal for 10,000-home Cambridge development site

3 Jun 2026
Read