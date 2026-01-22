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DevelopmentCorporateRegenerationSouth EastUK & Ireland

Joint venture to redevelop former Southampton Toys R Us site

22 Jan 2026 | 12:40 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

New partnership comprises Aviva Capital Partners, Southampton City Council and University of Southampton

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