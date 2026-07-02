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LeasingDevelopmentNorth WestOfficeUK & Ireland

Joint venture unveils first phase of Manchester office refresh

2 Jul 2026 | 08:08 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Agents are quoting rents of £46.50/sq ft for the rebranded Blossom

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