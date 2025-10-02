Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeFrance

Joint venture weighs cashing in on trophy Paris hotel

2 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Francesco Magon

Asset thought to be valued at in excess of €1m per room

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

KanAm and Barceló form hotel investment joint venture

1 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Sports teams and trophy hotels are teaching investors about placemaking, engagement and community

1 Oct 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

JP Morgan AM and QuinSpark set up student housing platform

25 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Bain invests in Machefert Group-owned hotel firm

22 Sep 2025
Read