JP Morgan AM acquires Berlin site for new student joint venture

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26 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl
The price for the residence in Berlin-Tiergarten was around €14m
EdR REIM acquires pair of UK warehouses for £15m
Realty to buy £250m+ chunk of gated fund
Is there a role for a state-owned housebuilder?
AEW abandons Alternative Income REIT takeover bid
Re:shape lodges £160m Hackney shared living proposals
Tony Smedley steps down at Heitman
Five-star £32m Belfast hotel hits the market
Greystar lands €33m Cork student project
Bug or feature? Rethinking the UK property fund narrative
£105m Old Oak co-living tower refused
Blackstone star crosses over to Sixth Street
Deal struck for £750m London resi portfolio
Whitbread to sell £150m City site
£1bn+ logistics developer plots move into investment management
The new masters of the (DC) universe?
Newmark’s race to join the leaders of the advisory pack
Longmead and Nuveen JV lands largest ever UK IOS deal
Sovereign wealth fund backs Dream and Chancerygate’s new €500m industrial JV
Dreaming big: why Chancerygate acquisition could be just the beginning
A new retail park has been approved – is the development market back?