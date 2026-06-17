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LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyInvestment

JP Morgan acquires stake in 72,000 sq m German warehouse

17 Jun 2026 | 07:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl

The property is let to pet supplies specialist Fressnapf

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