NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

JP Morgan and Graftongate plot £70m Bracknell logistics scheme

24 Jun 2026 | 11:53 | London | by May Agaran

Joint venture to develop a 131,000 sq ft facility

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

KKR and Mirastar seal £400m logistics portfolio deal

22 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

PLP pushes on with 700,000 sq ft speculative logistics scheme

2 Sep 2026
Read

Fradley plots 450,000 sq ft Staffordshire logistics scheme

27 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Furniture

JP Morgan AM acquires Berlin site for new student joint venture

26 Aug 2026
Read