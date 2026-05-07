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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermanyInvestmentResidential

JP Morgan and iLive form €1.5bn German student housing joint venture

7 May 2026 | 15:08 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Initial sites in Frankfurt and Berlin have been secured

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