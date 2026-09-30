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FinancingDevelopmentLondonOfficeRetailSustainabilityUK & Ireland

JP Morgan banks £1bn loan for One Spitalfields revamp

30 Sep 2026 | 11:12 | London | by May Agaran

Development financing underwritten by ING and DBS

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