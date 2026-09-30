FinancingDevelopmentLondonOfficeRetailSustainabilityUK & Ireland
30 Sep 2026 | 11:12 | London | by May Agaran
Development financing underwritten by ING and DBS
Citi hires director from Barclays for hotels and leisure push
£350m+ West End hotel sale hits the market
Labour conference: rhetoric shifts from building ambitions to regulation
Administrators mull future of former BYM shopping centres
Time to get messy: why complexity is the new alpha
Segro shareholders back £14bn Prologis takeover
Partners Group and Empira launch €1bn pan-European living fund
Oaktree to sell stake in €8bn data centre platform
JP Morgan banks £1bn loan for One Spitalfields revamp
Hines and Schroders snap up £105m of retail parks
Art Capital sketches out growth plan with high-profile dealmaker hire
Pembroke sets sights on more residential deals
Need to know: the ultimate guide to LGPS pools
Four of the UK’s largest pension funds discuss top real estate priorities
JLL hires Oaktree star for EMEA debt role
Redevco and sovereign wealth fund team up for €500m IOS push
GPE in talks over £440m London office sale
Developer plans twin resi towers in Hackney
Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion
CLS Holdings’ chair Lennart Sten to step down ahead of schedule