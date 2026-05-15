NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeFranceGermanyItalyLogistics

JP Morgan eyes fresh debt for €1.2bn logistics portfolio

15 May 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Chris Borland

Collection comprises assets in France, Germany and Italy

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Transportation

Maslow lends €40m to Spanish firm Dunas

7 May 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Kryalos acquires Italian warehouse portfolio

30 Apr 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Logo

Catena issues €300m of green bonds

29 Apr 2026
Read

PBB and Société Générale provide €214m financing for EQT’s logistics portfolio

28 Apr 2026
Read