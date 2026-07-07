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OfficeSouth WestUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestmentSustainability

JP Morgan gains approval for 194,000 sq ft Bournemouth campus expansion

7 Jul 2026 | 14:18 | London | by May Agaran

Project Hive to add a purpose-built five-storey building

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