NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGlobalInvestmentMiddle EastUK & Ireland

JP Morgan hires Fergus Horrobin as head of international real estate investment banking

9 Mar 2026 | 12:17 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Industry veteran spent more than 10 years at UBS

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Aviva's head of real estate debt takes over as CREFC Europe chair

17 Sep 2026
Read

Starwood names Europe asset management head

15 Sep 2026
Read

Norges adds investment manager to global real estate team

15 Sep 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

Bain Capital hires head of real estate debt capital markets

10 Sep 2026
Read