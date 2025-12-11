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ResidentialCo-livingContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermanyInvestmentStudent Accommodation

JP Morgan teams up for €500m German micro-living pipeline

11 Dec 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

New partner is one of the country's largest student and short-stay providers

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