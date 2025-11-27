Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeLeasingLondonUK & Ireland

JPMorgan Chase chooses Canary Wharf for new HQ

27 Nov 2025 | 08:10 | London | by Alexander Peace

3m sq ft tower planned for Isle of Dogs to be built with Canary Wharf Group

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Building, Office Building, Handrail

Q+A: Zenzic Capital on $1bn target for new credit opportunities fund

13 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

HSBC seeks to upsize another office footprint

12 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Macquarie hunts for new London headquarters

9 Oct 2025
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Face

Shah on property: the confusion over Landsec’s many pivots

3 Oct 2025
Read