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Co-livingLondonUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentPlanningPolicy & Regulation

JRL and Halcyon's Sutton co-living tower approved

5 Nov 2026 | 07:55 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Redevelopment of St Nicholas House will deliver up to 360 flats

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