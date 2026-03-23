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ResidentialDevelopmentNorth WestPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

JRL seeks Gateway 2 approval for £75m Manchester resi project

23 Mar 2026 | 18:00 | London | by May Agaran

Planning permission was granted in Q3 2025 for Sparkle Street scheme

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