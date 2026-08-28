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Hotels & LeisureCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentOfficeRetail

J&T and Dosfield acquire €200m+ Prague hotel-led complex

28 Aug 2026 | 07:11 | London | by Angelo Castillo

PH Properties sells Prague Marriott and Millennium Plaza

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